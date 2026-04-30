Mohali civic body: Water supply to be disconnected on 3 violations

Municipal Commissioner Sundeep Singh issued a detailed advisory along with a warning to residents after an agenda was approved in the recent House meeting. (Credits: Pexels)

The Mohali Municipal Corporation has initiated strict measures to curb water wastage across the city and has outlined a graded penalty system, stating that the water connection will be disconnected on the third violation.

The first violation comes with a fine of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 for the second. While restoration of the connection will require a Rs 5,000 penalty.

Municipal Commissioner Sundeep Singh issued a detailed advisory along with a warning to residents after an agenda was approved in the recent House meeting.

The civic body also emphasised that ensuring uninterrupted water supply during the summer will require active public cooperation.