Mohali civic body: Water supply to be disconnected on 3 violations

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The Mohali Municipal Corporation has initiated strict measures to curb water wastage across the city and has outlined a graded penalty system, stating that the water connection will be disconnected on the third violation.
The first violation comes with a fine of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 for the second. While restoration of the connection will require a Rs 5,000 penalty.
Municipal Commissioner Sundeep Singh issued a detailed advisory along with a warning to residents after an agenda was approved in the recent House meeting.
The civic body also emphasised that ensuring uninterrupted water supply during the summer will require active public cooperation.
According to the official notice, the administration has strictly prohibited activities leading to water wastage. Residents are allowed to water plants or lawns only after 5 pm using pipes.
The Municipal Corporation has also completely banned washing vehicles with pipes, cleaning courtyards, streets or balconies using running water.
Anticipating a possible water shortage during the peak summer months, direct installation of booster pumps on pipelines, ignoring leakages and overflowing of overhead tanks will attract penalties.
The civic body, to ensure enforcement, has also formed four teams to monitor water wastage.
The first team, led by Shubham Kumar (SDE, Water Supply Department), will oversee Industrial Area Phases 1-5, residential Sectors including Phases 1, 2, 3A, 3B1, 3B2, 4-7, 9-11; Sectors 70, 71, 48C, and Madanpur, Matour and Shahimajra villages.
Parmvir Singh (SDE) will head the second team and cover Sohana and Kumbra.
The third team, led by Jaspreet Singh (Assistant Municipal Engineer), will monitor Sectors 66, 67, 76-80, Bulk Material Market (Sector 65A), and Industrial Area Phases 8A, 8B, and 9.
Under Mantavya Goyal (Assistant Municipal Engineer), the fourth team will supervise Industrial Area Phases 6-8, Mohali village, and Sectors 68 and 69.
Each team will respond promptly to complaints and take immediate action against violations. The MC has deployed a total of 13 Junior Engineer-level officers as part of this enforcement drive.
The corporation reiterated that these steps are essential to prevent a water crisis and urged residents to comply with the guidelines in the larger public interest.
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