Mohali Water supply department’s computer operator booked for cheating

Mohali police have booked a computer operator of Department of Water Supply and Sanitation on charges of cheating the department to the tune of Rs 8.52 lakh Wednesday. The accused, Sonia Pawar, has not been arrested yet. The case was registered at Phase 1 police station.

Advertising

According to police, Sonia, who is resident of Chandigarh, worked as computer operator in the department’s office in Phase 1. Police booked Sonia on the complaint lodged by Sahil Sharma, executive engineer (XEN) of the department, who alleged that Sonia embezzled Rs 8.52 lakh by forging bills and also withdrew money from department’s account by creating fake employee profiles.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Sharma said, “The fraud was detected on January 23, after certain names of employees in department’s list were found to be fake. An inquiry was conducted and we found that Sonia Pawar had made some fake entries of employees. She used fake PAN cards to establish these fake identities. She, then withdrew the salary from department’s bank accounts and transferred the money in her two banks accounts- one at Bank of India (BOI) and another with State Bank of India (SBI). During probe, we found that she was cheating the department since November, 2017.”

On January 25, Sharma lodged a written complaint with Mohali’s Senior Superintendent of Police. An inquiry was conducted by the police and finally a criminal case was registered against Sonia.

Advertising

She did not join the investigation, following which a case was registered against her,” Sharma told Newsline.

Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ranjeet Kumar said, “We have registered a case against Sonia Pawar on charges of cheating and embezzlement. The accused had not been attending her office since few days and has not yet been arrested.”