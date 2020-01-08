Mohali: Water-logging, slow-paced construction work worsens traffic on Kharar road

Traffic jam on Kharar-Mohali highway. (Express photo: Jasbir Malhi) Traffic jam on Kharar-Mohali highway. (Express photo: Jasbir Malhi)

Delay in construction of the flyover in Kharar proved to be a nightmare for commuters on Monday as the road became water-logged during rains.

The commuters had to witness long traffic jams and the blockade of the road from one side, for the construction of a service road, worsened the already slowed traffic. The residents of the area said that before starting the construction of the flyover, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the district administration should have made an alternate route for the smooth flow of traffic. Councilor of Ward number 11, Harinder Pal Singh Jolly said that the residents had been facing problems for the past four years, and the district administration and the NHAI had failed to provide any relief.

He said that because there was no alternate route, the construction work has been slow.“During the day, construction work goes on in snail’s pace due to heavy traffic flow. If the work was to be expedited, the traffic must be diverted. We had urged the MC to undertake an action for the same before the flyover’s construction began, but to no avail,” Jolly added.

A resident of Sunny Enclave, Narinder Katwal said that the road had become accident prone in the last three years. He added that due to the shops and business establishments along the road, there was always a heavy rush of vehicles on the road.

Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu said, “Clearly, the Punjab government is oblivious of hardships caused to Kharar residents and motorists passing through Kharar because of the unending delay in the completion of the Kharar flyover project. There should have been a clear timeline with penalty clauses.”

He further said, “A secretary-level officer should have been designated as the Nodal Officer to bring about synergy between agencies involved in the project, including NHAI, Larsen and Toubro and the Mohali District Administration. After our efforts, there has been some forward movement, but not enough. It appears like the nightmare will continue for over one year. Meanwhile, the least that could be done was to augment the traffic police deployed there.” With over 400 shops and commercial establishments located along the Kharar road, vehicles remain parked on the road, resulting in long hours of traffic congestion.

“There are no parking spaces. What can we do? The customers need to park their vehicles,” said Gur Amrit Dhaliwal, owner of a car spare parts shop.

