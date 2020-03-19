Mohali: Wakf Board EO official booked for ‘not properly pursuing’ land dispute case

Acting on the complaint, the Mullanpur police registered a case against EO Rizwan Khan under the Sections 166-A (Public Servant disobeying direction under Law) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC. Acting on the complaint, the Mullanpur police registered a case against EO Rizwan Khan under the Sections 166-A (Public Servant disobeying direction under Law) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC.

An Estate Officer (EO) of the Wakf Board was booked by the Mullanpur police on Wednesday for ‘not properply pursuing’ a land related case in the Court. The case, involving a land at Majra village, was filed by the Wakf Board against individuals, who had allegedly received a release compensation against the said land belonging to the Board.

According to the complaint, the Wakf Board owned 62 kanals (approximately 8 acre) in Majra village and had leased it to seven residents of Majra village, Surinder Singh, Satinder Singh, Karam Singh, Harteef Singh, Kirpal Singh, Ravreer Singh and Varinder Singh. The complainant Wakf Board EO Gulzar Ahmad had told the police that out of 62 kanals land, 12.15 kanal was acquired by state government.

The complainant had further said that the government had given Rs 2.78 crore to the Wakf Board as compensation, however, the accused persons got it released in their name claiming to be the owners of the land.

EO Gulzar Ahmad had further said in his complaint that the Board had filed a case in Mohali District Sessions Court and EO Rizwan Khan was appointed as an officer to manage the proceedings in the case. EO Gulzar alleged in the complaint, “EO Rizwan did not pursue the case properly due to which the Board faced losses.”

Acting on the complaint, the Mullanpur police registered a case against EO Rizwan Khan under the Sections 166-A (Public Servant disobeying direction under Law) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC.

The police officials said that they will soon arrest the accused. The Investigating Officer of the case Sub-Inspector Satwinder Singh said that the case was registered and the accused will be arrested soon. He added that the the case was registered after an inquiry was conducted by SP .

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.