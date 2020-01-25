Mohali vendors to get permanent sheds in vending zones

The MC had identified 994 vendors during a survey and had issued identity cards to 541 who had applied for the licenses.. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) The MC had identified 994 vendors during a survey and had issued identity cards to 541 who had applied for the licenses.. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

The vending zones in Mohali, which is going to be set up to make the city vendor-free, will have permanent sheds. Solar lights will also be installed at these vending zones. The Municipal Corporation (MC) will ask the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to earmark the land so that the process could be started soon.

A civic body officer told Chandigarh Newsline that the location for the vending zones was not finalized yet but it was decided in a meeting that the vending zones shall be set up soon. The MC prepared a map of the proposed vending zones where 6 feet by 12 feet area shall be earmarked for each vendor.

“Apart from the solar lights and permanent sheds, we will also provide the space for displaying the advertisements, which will also help to make the city poster-free. We are going to take strict action against the defacement also,” the officer added.

The MC had identified 994 vendors during a survey and had issued identity cards to 541 who had applied for the licenses. The MC had identified Phase VII to set up the vending zone on a pilot basis.

The project was delayed after the residents of the nearby areas said that they will not allow to set up the vending zone in the area as it could create “problems” for them and make the area congested.

“There are no proper parking spaces. There is a single road which would choke. The vending zones must be set up at a spacious place and far from the residential areas,” said area councilor Paramjeet Singh Kahlon.

The issue of illegal vendors was raised in every house meeting by the councilors ever since the first elections had taken place in 2015.

The MC has not yet a comprehensive policy to address it. At present, vendors have occupied prime spaces in most of the markets, leaving lesser space for parking vehicles.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App