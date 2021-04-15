Mohali (urban) becomes hotspot with 3,156 Covid cases in 14 days

COVID vaccination drive underway at the dispensary of Gurudwara Sacha Dhan Sahib, Mohali on Wednesday, April 14 2021. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Mohali (urban) consisting peripheral areas of the city has become a vulnerable point for the spread of Covid-19 infection.

In the first 14 days of this month, a total of 3,156 positive cases have been reported from the area, the highest number of cases in such a short span.

During the second Covid wave, Mohali (urban), Dhakoli and Kharar have emerged as areas reporting the maximum number of cases.

Dhakoli was declared as a containment zone.

An official from the health department official said that in the city people do not take precautions which is one of the biggest reasons for the spread.

Three deaths, 373 cases

Three more people succumbed to Covid-19 in the district on Wednesday, taking the number of fatalities to 486. As many as 373 positive cases were also reported, increasing the tally to 32,984 with 4,838 remaining active.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that out of 373 cases, 172 were reported from Mohali, 79 from Dhakoli, 52 from Kharar, 23 from Kurali, 20 from Derabassi, ten each from Gharuan and Lalru, and seven from Boothgarh.

The DC further stated that as many as 307 patients were also discharged upon recovery.

The district had reserved 414 beds for Covid patients, out of which 320 have been occupied.