Mohali: Two years after man’s death, police register case of murder

After receiving the report, Jallaz’s father lodged a complaint with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal on July 5 this year, demanding a fresh inquiry. After receiving the report, Jallaz’s father lodged a complaint with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal on July 5 this year, demanding a fresh inquiry.

Two years after the death of a man from Haryana, Zirakpur police registered a case of murder against some persons after it was found that the victim was given some poisonous substance.

The case was registered on the basis of the viscera report, said police officials.

Zirakpur Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Pawan Kumar said 25-year-old Jallaz, a resident of Kurukshetra, died during treatment at a private hospital on August 2, 2016. The SHO added that they were yet to identify the people who were with Jallaz on the day of his death as his family was also not aware about who all were accompanying him.

The SHO also said that a case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common interest) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Zirakpur PS against unknown persons on the complaint of Jallaz’s father Tejpal Nagar, a retired civil surgeon of the Haryana health department. Jallaz’s mother is a professor at Kurukshetra University and he has two elder sisters.

Tejpal stated in his complaint that his son Jallaz, who appeared in the final year of his BTech exam, went to Gurgaon with friends in his Hyundai Verna car. On August 2, 2016, Tejpal got a call from his son’s mobile phone from a man who introduced himself as Jallaz’s friend but did not reveal his name. Tejpal said the man told him that Jallaz had to be admitted to JP Hospital in Zirakpur as he was feeling unwell.

After receiving the call, Tejpal, along with his elder daughter Sonam, went to Zirakpur and found that the doctors had declared Jallaz brought dead. At that time, Tejpal, in his statement, said he did not have any doubt about anyone following which police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Investigation revealed that before going to hospital, Jallaz’s friends took him to house 301 at Golden Enclave, Zirakpur. Police took samples from the room as well as six cups of Chinese clay, two steel glasses, five steel spoons, one ashtray, 15 cigarette butts and eight folded notes of Rs 10 denomination. The recoveries were also sent for medical examination.

Jallaz’s viscera report was sent to a chemical laboratory in Kharar on September 14, 2016. On June 3, 2017, the Assistant Chemical Examiner, in his report, said, “Organophosphorus Compound detected in the contents of the exhibit.”

After getting the chemical report, the police took the opinion of a board of doctors who conducted Jallaz’s post-mortem in April 2017. The doctors observed, “The facts were analysed and the board is of the opinion that the death in the case is due to Organophosphorus Compound (OPC) compound which is sufficient in ordinary cause of nature to cause death.”

After receiving the report, Jallaz’s father lodged a complaint with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal on July 5 this year, demanding a fresh inquiry. Following the probe, the case was registered on September 1.

Tejpal told Chandigarh Newsline that the registration of the case was delayed due to the delay in the chemical examination results. He added that there should be a mechanism so that people could get the results of viscera reports in a short time. “It has been a trauma for the last two years. We lost our son and then it took two years to get the case registered. But we are yet to know who did this to my son,” said the father.

When asked whether he knew any of the persons accompanying his that fateful day, Tejpal said Jallaz told him that he was going to meet his friends but did not mention their names.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App