Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Two thefts reported in Mohali

Police booked a woman and two men in one case while the other case was registered against an unidentified person.

mohali theftsThe first case was registered at Phase I police station after a theft was reported at a house in Phase IV.

Thieves made off with cash and jewellery worth lakhs in the city.

The first case was registered at Phase I police station after a theft was reported at a house in Phase IV. The complainant, Navjot Singh Dhaliwal, stated to the police that a man had stolen Rs 7.5 lakh in cash, a diamond ring and a costly watch from his house.

Acting on the complaint, the police booked an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In another case, the Sohana police booked three persons, including a woman, for stealing cash and jewellery from the house of Deepak Verma, a resident of TDI city in Sector 111.

The complainant had stated to the police that the accused, identified as Sukhwinder Kaur, Harman Singh and Paramjeet Singh, all residents of Manak Majra village, had stolen the items from his home.

Acting on the complaint, the Sohana police registered a case against the trio.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 05:59:13 am
