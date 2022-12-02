Two killed in separate accidents in Mohali

Two people were killed in separate road accidents reported from the district in the last 24 hours. In both the cases, the police have registered FIRs and launched investigations.

In the first case, a resident of Uttar Pradesh (UP) was killed in a hit-and-run case after an unidentified car hit him near Dairi village.

The complainant in the case — one Sunil Singh, a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh — told the police that he along with his elder brother Rajesh Singh had come to Mohali for some work.

Sunil further said that the incident took place when they were in Dairi village. A speeding car hit his brother, Rajesh, when he had gone to get his mobile recharged from a nearby shop.

“My brother was standing near the shop when the incident took place. The car driver later managed to flee the spot,” the complainant said.

Sohana police registered a case under sections 304-A (death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unidentified person.

The second accident was reported from Zirakpur’s Chatt village, where a bike hit a man. The victim was identified as Nem Chand.

The complainant in the case, one Mintu, told the police that the incident took place when he and his uncle were standing at the bus stop in Chatt village. A biker suddenly lost control of his vehicle and hit his uncle.

Police registered a case against one Gurtej Singh at Zirakpur police station.