Mohali: Two car-jacking cases solved, three men arrested

Mohali police on Tuesday arrested a man and claimed to have recovered a car that was allegedly snatched from near Nature Park in Sector 65 last Monday.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sandeep Garg, said that a man, identified as Gaurav, a resident of Phase VII, had lodged a complaint on December 26 last year alleging that four people had snatched his car from Sector 65.

The SSP added that during investigations of the complaint it had come to light that Gaurav was drunk and was not in a condition to drive on the night of the alleged car snatching.

“When he reached the entry point of Mohali from Chandigarh, at the roundabout in Phase VII, he saw two men standing. Gaurav was drunk and requested the men to drive him home.

However, the men after getting into the vehicle, threw Gaurav out of the vehicle and drove away,” the SSP said.

According to the SSP, the arrested accused was identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Haridwar in Uttrakhand. Sandeep’s aide, identified as Dinesh, was at large and a manhunt had been launched to nab him.

In a second case, the police on Tuesday said they had arrested two men and recovered a car from their possession, which too had been snatched. The arrested men in this case were identified as Jashanpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh.

In the second case, the SSP said that one Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Mauli Baidwan village, had filed a complaint at at Phase VIII police station alleging that his Maruti Swift car had been snatched in Industrial Area Phase-8B.