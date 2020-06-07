scorecardresearch
Mohali: Two booked for creating fake social media account, defaming woman

The police officials said that they are conducting raids and the accused will be arrested soon.

By: Express News Service | Mohali | Published: June 7, 2020 4:57:42 am
Police registered a case against the two accused under the Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 465 (forgery), 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation ), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

Phase 11 police booked two persons for allegedly creating a fake social media account of a woman, sharing her objectionable pictures and defaming her.

The two accused identified as Mahi Bhasin, a Phase 11 resident and his accomplice Karan, a resident of Phase 1. Police said, the alleged victim’s mother had lodged a complaint with Punjab’s Cyber Cell Inspector General of Police on November 1, 2019, following which an inquiry was conducted by the DSP (City).

Police registered a case against the two accused under the Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 465 (forgery), 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation ), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

