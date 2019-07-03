Mohali: Truck driver crushes man chasing him after collision with tractor

Another person was killed in a case of road rage in Zirakpur Tuesday, when a truck driver crushed him between two trucks. It is the second such incident over last two days. Police have booked the truck driver responsible for the incident, but no arrests have been made so far.

The victim was identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Rampur Kothe village in Sangrur district. Balwinder Singh, a tractor driver, was going to unload dry fodder in Derabassi in his tractor-trailer, when the incident took place. Son of Balwinder’s employee, Randeep Singh, was also with him at the time of the incident.

Randeep Singh stated in his complaint that Balwinder Singh was driving the tractor and when they reached near Kohinoor Dhaba on Airport road in Zirakpur, a truck hit their vehicle.

According to Randeep Singh, Balwinder Singh got angry after the accident as a part of the tarpaulin, used to cover the dry fodder, was torn. Following this, Balwinder Singh tried to stop the truck driver but to no avail.

“We stopped the truck at some distance. Balwinder Singh got out of the tractor-trailer and started asking the truck driver why he hit our vehicle. When the truck driver did not respond, Balwinder climbed up and tried to open the driver’s door to speak to him. At this, the truck driver sped his vehicle and then hit another truck, crushing Balwinder between the truck and his own,” Randeep Singh said in his complaint.

Randeep Singh took Balwinder Singh to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have booked the truck driver, Jasbir Singh, who also belong to Sangrur district, under sections 279 (rash driving) and section 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).