Mohali MLA asks civic body officials to explore options to set up transport nagar in district

Punjab Health minister and local MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu on Thursday directed the civic body officials to look for options to set up transport nagar, old age homes and Nari Niketan in the district. Sidhu directed the officials while presiding over a meeting of the officials here at the District Administrative Complex (DAC).

The minister directed the officials of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to focus on developing social infrastructure such as old age homes, nari niketan, home for the destitute and girls hostel in the city. He further asked GMADA to also explore the availability of land for motor market and transport nagar in city, besides permitting the constructing of double storey booths that would help the booth owners in expanding their business and also generate additional revenue for GMADA.

Sidhu asked the Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kamal Kumar to explore the possibility of starting city bus service apart from strengthening the fire-fighting system in the city.

The District Mandi Officer was directed to initiate steps to de-notify the mandi in Phase-1 and ensure that the Phase-11 fruit and Vegetable market is functioning.

The Minister also insisted upon the strengthening water supply in the city and the completion/ re-carpeting of roads. He highlighted the need of constructing toilets in slum areas. For the beautification of the city, the Minister suggested GMADA to adopt the main/big parks of the city and also lay out cycle tracks along the main roads.

DC Girish Dayalan assured weekly review of the progress of the on-going projects followed by their time bound completion.

