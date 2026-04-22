Year since AI-powered cameras implemented, Mohali sees 5.78 lakh e-challans

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Mohali police recorded 5.78 lakh CCTV-generated e-challans in the past one year since the AI-powered traffic surveillance project was inaugurated, data from the traffic police revealed.
Implemented at a cost of Rs 77 crore, the system includes more than 351 AI-enabled cameras installed across 17 key locations in the city, with the total count exceeding 400. These cameras are equipped with ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) technology and are monitored round-the-clock from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) located at the Sohana police station.
In the initial 95 days (March 6 to June 9, 2025), as many as 1,83,825 challans were issued — averaging nearly 1,935 per day — indicating widespread traffic violations during the early phase.
According to official figures, 54,470 e-challans were issued in March 2025 — the first full month of operation. This number rose to 58,697 in April 2025, the highest recorded during the year.
Following April, there was a decline, which saw the lowest e-challans in September (33,928). However, such fines started increasing in October 2025 (43,930) and reached 47,706 in December.
In January and February this year, e-challans dropped again with 37,406 and 24,666 respectively. The challans increased again in March, with 42,378 issued, however these were 22.20 per cent less than March 2025.
Overall, a total of 5,78,065 e-challans were issued within one year.
Data reveals that over 6.21 lakh violations were captured within just eight months, while challans worth approximately Rs 1.40 crore were issued in the first week alone.
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