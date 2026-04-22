Year since AI-powered cameras implemented, Mohali sees 5.78 lakh e-challans

Mohali police recorded 5.78 lakh CCTV-generated e-challans in the past one year since the AI-powered traffic surveillance project was inaugurated, data from the traffic police revealed.

Implemented at a cost of Rs 77 crore, the system includes more than 351 AI-enabled cameras installed across 17 key locations in the city, with the total count exceeding 400. These cameras are equipped with ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) technology and are monitored round-the-clock from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) located at the Sohana police station.

In the initial 95 days (March 6 to June 9, 2025), as many as 1,83,825 challans were issued — averaging nearly 1,935 per day — indicating widespread traffic violations during the early phase.