Mohali to get its first book cafe at Silvi park soon

The city shall soon have a book cafe at Phase 10. The Municipal Corporation (MC) accepted an applicant’s request for opening a book cafe at Silvi Park, on Tuesday. The cafe will be first of its kind in the city. The MC officials told Chandigarh Newsline, Neeru Khattar, who has experience in teaching in Libya, had applied for setting up a book cafe at Silvi Park on May 5. She had requested the MC for approval, as a table item for the same was passed at the general house meeting on Monday.

“It will be the first of its kind ‘book cafe’ in the city. The applicant said in her request, she will arrange 1000 books on various subjects in the cafe, where coffee and home made bakery dishes will be served. The cafe will also give employment to some local people,” an MC officer told the Newsline.

In her application, Khattar said the book cafe will help the youngsters develop a reading habit, and it will also help the senior citizens spend some leisure time. The cafe shall also host lectures and discussions on various subjects ranging from politics to health and education. The cafe will also provide a platform to women, to read and write on various subjects.

A building at Silvi Park, that housed shops and a library, also had a small canteen until a year back. Set up in 2016, the canteen was managed on a rented space by a Chandigarh-based hospitality company.

However, the contractor closed down the canteen in 2018, following which it was lying vacant. Mohali has been way behind Chandigarh in offering platforms for socialisation, and it was a long pending demand of the city to have places like book cafes and theaters.

Mayor Kulwant Singh said the canteen at Silvi Park was lying vacant for a long time and they wanted to do an experiment by allowing the setting up of a book cafe.