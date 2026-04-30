Mohali to get bigger: GMADA to acquire 3,536 acres for Aerotropolis

Mohali Aerotropolis land row has intensified as a section of farmers announced an indefinite protest, rejecting compensation terms offered by the Punjab government. (File Photo)

The land acquisition process for the expansion of the Aerotropolis project by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has entered its final stage, with authorities moving ahead to acquire nearly 3,536 acres across eight villages.

Under the expansion plan, six new residential pockets — E, F, G, H, I and J — are proposed to be developed. For this, land is being acquired in Kurri, Bari, Kishanpura, Chhat, Siau, Matran, Patt and Bakarpur villages.

The Land Acquisition Collector of GMADA has issued notices to farmers under Section 21 of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, asking them to submit claims and objections related to their land. Officials said that compensation awards for landowners will be announced after hearing objections.