Mohali to get bigger: GMADA to acquire 3,536 acres for Aerotropolis

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The land acquisition process for the expansion of the Aerotropolis project by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has entered its final stage, with authorities moving ahead to acquire nearly 3,536 acres across eight villages.
Under the expansion plan, six new residential pockets — E, F, G, H, I and J — are proposed to be developed. For this, land is being acquired in Kurri, Bari, Kishanpura, Chhat, Siau, Matran, Patt and Bakarpur villages.
The Land Acquisition Collector of GMADA has issued notices to farmers under Section 21 of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, asking them to submit claims and objections related to their land. Officials said that compensation awards for landowners will be announced after hearing objections.
According to the schedule finalised for public hearings, hearings for landowners of Kurri village will be held on May 4; Bari and Bakarpur on May 5; Chhat, Siau and Matran on May 6; Patt on May 7; and Kishanpura on May 15 at the GMADA office in Mohali.
Meanwhile, land acquisition has also been accelerated in the Banur region for the expansion of the Aerotropolis zone. Under the Master Plan, Banur, GMADA is acquiring nearly 2,590 acres across eight villages.
According to notices issued by the authority, public hearings for Mankpur and Kurda villages will be held on May 15; Tangori and Sukhnmajra on May 18; Karala and Azizpur on May 19; and Banur and Khijargarh on May 20.
According to officials, the project is expected to bring modern infrastructure to the region and generate new employment opportunities.
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