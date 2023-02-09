scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Mohali: Three snatch cash, phone from Kashmiri resident, flee

The complainant in the case, Bashir Ahmed Sheikh, has stated to the police that he used to go to the villages to sell woollen clothes.

The police said that they had registered a case and launched an investigation. (Representational/File)
Three men, who were allegedly armed, on Wednesday snatched some cash, clothes and the cell phone of a Kashmiri resident at Premgarh village near Sohana.

On Wednesday, at around 3 pm, while he was on his way to Dairi village, three men had stopped him and forcibly taken him to a secluded place at knifepoint.

“They took my clothes, Rs 2000 in cash and my cell phone. I later raised the alarm and the men fled from the spot after abandoning me there. I could not note down the registration number of the bike which was used by the criminals to flee,” the complainant added.

A case under sections 379-B (snatching), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the Arms Act was lodged at Sohana police station.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 23:20 IST
