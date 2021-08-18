Mohali: Three members of Bambiha gang held, two run music firms

The Mohali district police on Tuesday arrested three members of Davinder Bambiha gang. Two of the accused run music companies which were said to be a financial source of the gang members. The gang had allegedly taken the responsibility for the murder of former president of Students Organisation of India (SOI) Vikramjeet Singh Middukhera.

The police are also investigating whether the arrested accused had any link with the sensational murder.

Those arrested were identified as Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal, Jaswinder Singh alias Khattu and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh and recovered two pistols and nine live cartridges from the accused.

When asked whether the accused had any links with Middukhera’s murder, the SSP said that the investigation was going on and they cannot say anything at this time.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satinder Singh said that a team, led by SP (D) Harmandeep Singh Hans and DSP (D) Gurcharan Singh, got information that Gaurav Patial alias Lucky and his brother Sourav Patial alias Vicky, Jaswinder Singh alias Khattu, Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who are notorious criminals, were carrying out their criminal activities and threatening the people.

The SSP added that the accused were also using fake identity proof to get the telephone numbers to threaten people, to extort money and make all these things viral through social media posts.

The police investigation in Middukhera murder case so far revolves around Lucky Patial.

“The gang was also glorifying their criminal activities through social media to create an atmosphere of terror among the common people. The gang had also been involved in taking ransom from industrialists after threatening them,” the SSP added.

The SSP said that the gang had invested money in two music companies — Thug Life and Gold Media. The arrests were made from Kharar.

According to the SSP, during the preliminary investigation, it came to light that Mandeep Singh was in contact with Gaurav Patial alias Lucky when he was studying at Panjab University and they both became friends. Mandeep Dhaliwal was also involved in providing shelter to other notorious criminals like Dilpreet Baba, Lucky Patial and Sukhpreet Budha after the attack on Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in 2018.

After the incident, he was absconding and went to Dubai. A few months ago, Mandeep came back and started working for Thug Life Company, which was being promoted by Lucky Patial, a prominent member of Bambiha gang. Police recovered a .30 bore pistol and four cartridges from him.

The SSP said that the interrogation of accused Jaswinder Singh alias Khattu revealed that he had been earlier involved in lawyer Amarpreet Singh Sethi murder case in Phase 3-A in 2012 along with his accomplices in Mohali and had come out of jail a few months ago. He was now working with the Bambiha gang along with Lucky Patial. Police recovered five live cartridges and a .32 bore pistol from him.

The third accused, Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh, the SSP said, was running a company called Gold Media and Sukhpreet Singh Budha demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh from singer Gippy Grewal.

Arshdeep Singh was also involved in that case and now he had indulged in promoting private companies at the behest of the gangster.

The investigation has also revealed that the music company, Thug Life, is being run by Deepinder Singh Cheema alias Deep Cheema, a resident of Ludhiana currently residing in Toronto, Canada. He was also named in the case.

The accused used to live in posh areas in Mohali like Sector 91 and Homeland Heights and had worked with some famous Punjabi singers.

Police registered a case at Kharar (city) police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including extortion, forgery, and using as genuine a forged document. The accused were produced in the court and remanded in three-day police custody.