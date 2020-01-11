Mohali: Three armed men rob petrol pump employee of Rs 2.5 lakh

A CCTV grab of robbers at petrol pump at Lalru. A CCTV grab of robbers at petrol pump at Lalru.

Three armed men robbed a petrol pump employee of Rs 2.5 lakh at gunpoint at Lalru late on Thursday night. One employee suffered injuries while he resisted the robbers. The incident happened at the petrol pump near Sirsini at Lalru on Thursday late night when the three armed men came to the petrol pump and pointed a pistol at an employee.

The accountant of the petrol pump, Ravinder Singh, told the police that on Thursday, three men armed with a pistol and a sharp-edged weapon came to the petrol pump and robbed employee Harjinder Singh of Rs 2.5 lakh.

“Three employees were present at the petrol pump when three armed men with faces covered had come to the petrol pump and pointed the pistol at Harjinder Singh who was carrying the cash bag. Harjinder tried to enter the cabin but the robbers followed him and snatched the bag. Harjinder also suffered injuries. Two other employees who were present at the petrol pump had hidden in a room,” Ravinder said.

Lalru SHO Inspector Gurcharan Singh, said they got CCTV footage in which three masked men were seen coming to the pump. He said a case was registered against unidentified persons under IPC sections 379-B (snatching), 34 and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

