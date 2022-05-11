scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Mohali ‘terror’ attack: Man with criminal background held from Tarn Taran in connection with blast

A police official identified the man as Nishan Singh, a resident of the Kulla village in Tarn Taran district, and said he faced several criminal cases, including an attempt to murder, under sections of the NDPS Act, and several other offences.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: May 11, 2022 11:37:51 am
At the Punjab Police office in Mohali, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The Punjab Police have taken a man from the state’s Tarn Taran district into custody for his alleged role in the attack on the Intelligence headquarters in Mohali and for providing logistics support, officials have said. A Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday evening, triggering a blast at the site.

A police official identified the man as Nishan Singh, a resident of the Kulla village in Tarn Taran district, and said he faced several criminal cases, including an attempt to murder, under sections of the NDPS Act, and several other offences. The official said Nishan, who is a gangster, recently came out of jail in one of the cases against him.

Officials of the Punjab Police have said they have developed solid leads in the case and are set to crack it anytime soon. Sources told The Indian Express that preliminary investigations show the attack on Punjab Police’s Intelligence headquarters in Mohali was allegedly orchestrated by Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, a wanted gangster. Rinda is believed to be currently based in Pakistan and involved in terror operations against India.



Police sources said over 20 people have been detained so far, including a suspect from Ambala, for questioning in the attack which did not cause any injury. According to the source, “a few suspects” who are believed to have provided “logistics support” for the attack are among them.

At least 10 police teams had been formed to nab the accused in the RPG attack case.

