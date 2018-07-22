Mohali: Taxi driver held for ‘overcharging, misbehaving’ with IAS officer

The taxi has also been impounded by the police. (Representational photo) The taxi has also been impounded by the police. (Representational photo)

Acting on a complaint lodged by a Haryana cadre IAS officer, Kharar police Saturday arrested a taxi driver, Amandeep Singh. He has been charged under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Amandeep will be produced in the local court on Sunday. His taxi has also been impounded by the police.

The complainant is the same IAS officer who had levelled allegations of sexual harassment on a senior IAS officer of Haryana in May this year. In her complaint against the taxi driver to the police, the officer said that she had to go to Naina Devi in Himachal Pradesh Saturday, for which she had booked a cab through a web portal, Clearcarental, and also made the payment of Rs 538, including toll tax.

She added that she took the taxi, bearing registration number PB-01-A-4738, from Sector 17 in Chandigarh around 10.30 am. The driver identified himself as Amandeep Singh. She alleged that when they reached Kharar bus stand, Amandeep demanded Rs 200 from her to pay the road tax for entry into Punjab.

“The officer refused to pay the money saying that she had already paid the full amount online. But since Amandeep insisted, she gave him Rs 200. He went out of the car, came back after a while and returned her Rs 50. When she asked him to show him the road tax receipt, Amandeep showed her an old receipt. When she confronted Amandeep and accused him of cheating her, he started arguing and misbehaved with the officer,” said Inspector Kanwaljeet Singh, Station House Officer, Kharar (city) police station.

She then informed police. “A Police Control Room party reached the spot and impounded the taxi. Amandeep, although managed to flee from the spot, was arrested later,” said Inspector Kanwaljeet.

