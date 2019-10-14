Mohali: Swiggy delivery boy killed as Mercedes car hits motorcycle

A 26-YEAR-OLD man working for an online food delivery platform was killed after a speeding Mercedes car hit his motorcycle at Cheema light point on the airport road in the early hours of Sunday. Police arrested the car driver and impounded the vehicle.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Murli Singh, a resident of Jammu. Murli had been staying in a rented accommodation at Matour village for the past few months. He worked for food delivery app Swiggy.

The Industrial Area police post in-charge, Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh Mand, told Chandigarh Newsline that the accident occurred around 4.30 am when Murli was going from Industrial Area towards Balongi after delivering the food. While he was crossing the road, the speeding Mercedes, which was coming from Sohana side, hit the bike, leaving Murli critically injured.

“The car was at high speed. The car driver was coming from a party. Murli was taken to civil hospital in Phase VI where he was declared brought dead. The impact of the collision was so powerful that Murli was tossed into the air and fell around 100 metres from the actual spot where the collision happened,” S-I Mand said.

S-I Mand said that they informed Murli’s family and the body would be handed over to them on Monday. “Murli belonged to a mediocre family and was working hard to make ends meet,” the S-I added.

Mohammad Akram, who lives in a nearby colony where the accident occurred, said that he heard a loud noise in the early morning, following which he came out of his house and saw that a man was lying on the road.

“I saw that a car was standing. It was damaged in the front. I could not find anyone in the car. Soon, an ambulance reached the spot. Then the police came there and took the injured person,” Mohammad Akram said.

Asked about the car driver, S-I Mand said that they arrested the car driver identified as Akashdeep, 23. The accused is a student at a private institute and his father is an advocate.

Akashdeep was booked under sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death due to negligence) and 427 (mischief damage to the property to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase 1 police station.

As many as 195 people have lost their lives in road accidents in the district till September 30 this year. Of them, two were food delivery boys.