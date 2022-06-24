scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
Mohali: Surge in Covid-19 cases puts health officials on alert, special wards reactivated

According to health officials, the Covid positivity rate in the district had breached the 4 per cent mark, following which it had become necessary for activating the Covid -19 wards.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
June 24, 2022 9:23:57 pm
Members of gym association stage a dharna to protest against the closure of gyms due to Covid norms in Mohali on Thursday. Jasbir Malhi

The Mohali health department has put its officials on alert and ordered the restart of Covid wards at various hospitals, as the number of virus cases in the district witnesses a surge.

The district administration has also asked people to adhere to Covid protocols strictly, even as it launched mega-vaccination camps from Friday onwards that will go on till June 30.

Mohali Civil Surgeon, Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur, said that Covid-19 had not gone away from the society and people should not become complacent and follow protocols.

Kaur said that the month of June had witnessed a sudden rise in Covid cases in the district and the number of active cases have shot up from 41 to more than 200. The number of patients admitted in hospitals as of now were very low, but that might change in the coming days.

Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that they have activated the Covid wards, but as of now there are no patients who had been admitted in them.

The health department has also started mega vaccination camps that will take place from June 24 to June 30 in the district. Authorities appealed to the people to get benefits of the mega camps so that maximum people could be vaccinated.

The mega vaccination camps, Kaur said, shall also cover children in the age group of 12 to 14 years along with others.

