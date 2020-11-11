Mohali: Surge in Covid-19 cases and fatalities, district health dept gears up for ‘likely’ second wave

A total of seven deaths were reported from October 21 to October 31 while from October 4 to October 9, a total of eight deaths were reported in Mohali.

With an apprehension of second wave of COVID-19, the district saw a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the first nine days of this month. The health officials said that the second wave was likely to come and they were prepared for it. From October 21 to October 31, a total of 499 positive cases were reported from across the district while from November 1 to November 9, a total of 545 cases were reported.

The number of deaths had also increased slightly as compared to the previous month. A total of seven deaths were reported from October 21 to October 31 while from October 4 to October 9, a total of eight deaths were reported.

From November 1 to November 3, not a single death was reported due to the COVID-19 infection but there was a surge in the death rate after November 3. The health officials also agreed on the fact that there was an increase in the number of cases and the death rate in the last one week, and urged people to follow the guidelines issued by the health department to prevent the spread of virus.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Gurinder Bir Singh, told The Indian Express that the second wave of COVID-19 was likely to arrive and they were fully prepared for the same. He added that there was a slight increase in the cases this month.

“There is an increase in cases and the number of deaths. We are prepared for the second wave, but we urge the people to be more vigilante, follow guidelines and wear masks. They should also avoid large gatherings,” the Civil Surgeon added.

2 more deaths, 75 cases recorded

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Mohali district on Tuesday, taking the tally of fatalities to 250. With 75 positive COVID-19 cases, the district crossed 13,000-mark. The district now has a total of 13,060 positive cases with 775 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that 45 patients also recovered from the infection.

A total of 12,035 patients have cured so far from the infection and discharged.

The DC said that out of 75 cases, 69 were reported from Mohali (urban), two each from Dhakoli and Lalru, and one each from Ghruan and Derabassi. As many as 10 deaths have been reported in the first 10 days of this month in the district, indicating the arrival of second wave of COVID-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd