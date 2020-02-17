Mohali MC to rope in school students to achieve 100% waste segregation

The decision has come in the wake of the MC’s target to achieve 100 per cent waste segregation to ensure a better rank in the Swachh Bharat Mission. (File) The decision has come in the wake of the MC’s target to achieve 100 per cent waste segregation to ensure a better rank in the Swachh Bharat Mission. (File)

To create awareness about waste segregation among city residents, in a first, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has roped in school students to further the initiative. The MC will also be honouring the students for participating in the awareness programme.

The decision has come in the wake of the MC’s target to achieve 100 per cent waste segregation to ensure a better rank in the Swachh Bharat Mission.

According to the MC officials, the last date for achieving the target of 100 per cent segregation is March 31. With only one and half months left to achieve the target, the complete waste segregation under the civic body still seems like an uphill task.

The MC has decided to rope in students of various schools, including both private and governent schools. The MC will also host competitions on Home Composting and Source Composting where the students will be able to display home composting. The teams from the MC will survey the areas and also honour the students for their efforts.

While the MC is emphasising on waste segregation, Phase 9 and Phase 10 are said to have completely achieved the target under a pilot project. The areas yet to accomplish the target of waste segregation include Madanapura, Shahimajra, Kumbra and Mohali village.

An MC official told Chandigarh Newsline that the plan was to create awareness about segregation at the grassroot level and the students could do a good job. The officer added that they will achieve the target of 100 per cent waste segregation soon, which will improve the city’s ranking in the Swachh Bharat Mission. “All the areas are being covered, some of the areas have achieved complete waste segregation, while the work is going on in other areas,” the officer added.

