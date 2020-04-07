Mohali: Stadium converted into temporary jail

The district police have registered a total of 289 FIRs for curfew violations and arrested 391 people. The police have also impounded as many as 410 vehicles since the curfew was imposed in Punjab on March 23. (Representational Image) The district police have registered a total of 289 FIRs for curfew violations and arrested 391 people. The police have also impounded as many as 410 vehicles since the curfew was imposed in Punjab on March 23. (Representational Image)

The district administration on Monday converted the international hockey stadium in Phase XI into a temporary jail where those violating the curfew guidelines would be kept.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that the stadium was converted into a temporary jail till the prohibitory orders remain in force. The main reason behind the move is to ensure that COVID-19 is effectively contained and stopped from spreading.

He said that nakas were set up in the entire district and these were important points to keep track of the people coming out of their houses by violating the curfew guidelines.

The district police have registered a total of 289 FIRs for curfew violations and arrested 391 people. The police have also impounded as many as 410 vehicles since the curfew was imposed in Punjab on March 23.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that he had asked all the SHOs not to let the people roam free in the city and register FIRs in case of violation. He added that they would register more FIRs in the coming days in case people did not stop violating the curfew guidelines.

