Husband ‘stabs’ salesgirl outside clothing showroom in Mohali; incident captured on CCTV

A 28-year-old salesgirl was attacked and stabbed multiple times reportedly by her husband outside a clothing showroom in New Chandigarh, Mohali, leaving her critically injured. The incident was captured on CCTV, which shows the accused repeatedly assaulting the woman with a knife.

According to police, the accused, Heera Lal, reached the showroom around 11 am and waited for his wife. As the victim, Priyanka, arrived in an auto and began to step out, he confronted her, asking, “What do you want”. She replied, “I want my son’s rights”. Enraged by her response, he launched a violent attack, stabbing her multiple times in the back and upper waist.

Priyanka was rushed to the Sector-16 hospital in Chandigarh, where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition is said to be critical. Police registered a case at the Mullanpur police station and arrested the accused from the spot.

According to the police, the couple had been married for around eight years. Priyanka, a resident of Khuda Lahora, was married to Heera Lal of Mansa Devi, Panchkula. Their relationship had been strained for years, with frequent disputes and allegations of domestic violence. About five years ago, Priyanka left her matrimonial home and started living with her parents, after which the matter went to court, police said.

According to Priyanka, the court had ordered Heera Lal to pay Rs 5,000 per month as maintenance. However, he was reportedly unhappy with the order and had paid only around Rs 30,000 so far, often avoiding further payments. To support herself and her seven-year-old son, Priyanka had taken up a job as a salesgirl at a clothing showroom in Mullanpur about four months ago.

Police said that family members alleged that the accused is addicted to alcohol and other substances and had been stalking Priyanka near her workplace for the past week. Despite several attempts by the family to catch him, he managed to escape each time.

Priyanka’s brother, Anil, stated that she still had emotional attachment towards her husband. She had even tattooed his name on her arm after marriage and had not removed it despite the ongoing legal dispute. “She never demanded anything for herself. She only wanted her son’s rights,” he said.

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Station House Officer Amandeep Singh confirmed that a case has been registered under Sections 323, 324, and 341 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.