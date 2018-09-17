Mohali SSP suspends Zirakpur SHO for dereliction of duty

Inspector Pawan Kumar. Inspector Pawan Kumar.

MOHALI SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal has suspended the Zirakpur Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Pawan Kumar, for dereliction of duty. Inspector Pawan Kumar was suspended following a probe conducted by ASP, Derabassi, Harman Hans, on Saturday night.

Although senior officials were tight-lipped over the exact reason behind the suspension of Inspector Pawan Kumar, sources said the police inspector had delayed action in a case related to the possession of nine acres of land at Singhpura village. Sources said there was a dispute between Mohali resident Alamjeet Singh Mann and Jasleen Kaur Randhawa, the wife of a Gujarat cadre retired IAS officer.

Alamjeet Singh Mann got an FIR registered against four persons — Jasleen Kaur Randhawa, her husband Tejinder Singh Randhawa, one Goldy and one Chamkaur Singh — at the Zirakpur police station on Friday. In his complaint, Mann told the police that the Punjab and Haryana High Court gave a decision in his favour for taking the possession of the land on April 19 this year. He stated in his complaint that the Supreme Court also gave a decision in his favour on June 1 this year and directed the revenue department to get the possession of land and hand it over to him.

Alamjeet alleged in his complaint that when his employees went to take the possession of the land, all the four accused persons threatened them and prevented them from taking the possession of land. A police official said on condition of anonymity that Inspector Pawan Kumar delayed taking action against the accused persons, who were booked on Friday.

Pawan Kumar also courted a controversy around two months ago when he issued challan to a man. A video showed the man requesting the SHO to see his documents but the SHO did not listen to him and issued the challan. The video went viral on Whatsapp groups. SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal confirmed the development. He told Chandigarh Newsline that there were complaints against the SHO for dereliction of duty following which an inquiry was conducted and SHO was suspended on Saturday evening.

Derabassi Assistant Superintendent of Police Harman Hans, who conducted the inquiry, said that after receiving the complaints, he conducted the inquiry and submitted the report to the SSP. He, however, did not disclose any specific reason for the suspension.

