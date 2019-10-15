Mohali: Speeding school bus runs over toddler

A private school bus ran over a toddler at Zirakpur on Monday morning. According to the police, the accident occurred around 8:30 am when a year-and-a-half-old Piyansh was standing near the government school at Bishanpura near Zirakpur and a speeding bus hit him.

Advertising

Piyansh’s uncle Naresh Kumar, who runs a cycle repairing shop nearby, told the police that Piyansh’s mother had come out to buy something from the market and Piyansh followed her. Nobody noticed that Piyansh had come out of the house.

“He came on the road. Piyansh’s mother did not know if he was following her. When he was standing near the government school, a speeding bus of a private school hit him,” Kumar told the police.

Seriously injured Piyansh was taken to a local hospital but doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead. Kumar alleged that the bus driver managed to flee.

Acting on Kumar’s complaint, the police registered a case against an unknown bus driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station.

Piyansh had three sisters. His father is a carpenter.