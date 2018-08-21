Mohali: South African among two arrested with 1 kg heroin

The AIG further explained that Amninder Singh, a Class XI dropout, had been taking drugs for around a year and even supplying drugs for nearly eight months. (Representational) The AIG further explained that Amninder Singh, a Class XI dropout, had been taking drugs for around a year and even supplying drugs for nearly eight months. (Representational)

THE ANTI-DRUG Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab Police on Monday arrested a Himachal Pradesh resident and a South African and recovered one kg heroin from them. Both the accused were produced in court and remanded in two-day police custody.

According to Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), STF, Harpreet Singh, the arrested were identified as Amninder Singh, a resident of Majari Sonali in Una district, HP, and David Bokaya of South Africa. The accused were ferrying heroin from Delhi to Mohali to deliver it there, he added.

The AIG further explained that Amninder Singh, a Class XI dropout, had been taking drugs for around a year and even supplying drugs for nearly eight months. “David Bokaya came to India in May this year and started living in New Delhi’s Vikas Puri area. He started smuggling drugs after coming in contact with some Kenyan residents,” the AIG said, adding that the STF had a tip-off that two men were coming to Mohali to deliver drugs, following which an STF team set up a naka at Phase 3/5 light point.

“They were in a Maruti Swift and entered the city from Furniture Market, Chandigarh. A team led by Sub-Inspector Pawan Kumar stopped the car and on checking, the drugs were found in the car,” the AIG said. During interrogation, Bokaya told police that he got the heroin from a Kenyan resident John. The AIG added that STF was looking for John who allegedly supplied the drugs to Bokaya.

