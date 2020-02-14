Mohali: Son kills father over refusal to give money for drugs

Police at the scene of crime at Mundi Kharar village in Mohali on Thursday. Jasbir Malhi Police at the scene of crime at Mundi Kharar village in Mohali on Thursday. Jasbir Malhi

A 50-year-old man was murdered by his son at Mundi Kharar village on Thursday after he refused to give money to his son for drugs.

Police arrested the accused and will produce him in court on Friday.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Hans Raj, 50, a resident of Mundi Kharar. He was a labourer. His wife had died and he had been living with his two sons Sonu and Rinku. His two daughters are married.

Kharar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pal Singh said that accused Rinku is a drug addict and was demanding money from his father Hans Raj, who was the only earning member of the family.

“Hans Raj was a labourer and could not afford to give money for drugs. When he refused, Rinku hit Hans Raj with bricks on his head. Hans Raj died on the spot and Rainku was arrested,” DSP Pal Singh told Chandigarh Newsline.

DSP Pal Singh said that during the investigation, it came to light that the accused used to demand money from his father for buying drugs which often led to quarrels between them. The accused seemed to be under the influence of some drugs at the time of the incident but they were yet to get his medical report.

The DSP said, “The accused had crushed the head of Hans Raj and it was difficult to identify the victim. He died on the spot due to severe head injuries.”

Police booked Rinku under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of his brother Sonu at the Kharar (city) police station.

