Mohali: Social media fight reaches doorstep, police arrest two Punjabi singers

The Sohana police on Wednesday arrested Elly Mangat, a Punjabi singer who was involved in a duel with another singer Rammi Randhawa over social media. Elly Mangat, who came to Mohali, was arrested while he was trying to enter Purab Premium Apartment, the locality in Sector 88 where Rammi Randhawa is staying.

Elly Mangat and Rammi Randhawa and his brother Prince Randhwa were involved in war of words over social media. Elly Mangat, who lives abroad, had challenged Randhawa that he would go to his flat on September 11.

Elly Mangat’s supporters reportedly created a ruckus outside the society and allegedly fired gun shots. The police are yet to confirm this. The supporters also abused singer Rammi Randhawa and challenged him. Videos of Elly’s supporters gathered outside the apartment went viral.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kuldeep Singh Chahal, said that the singers were arrested for breaking law and order.

In a preventive measure, police booked Rammi Randhawa and his brother Prince Randhawa on Tuesday and arrested them, while Elly Mangat was arrested on Wednesday.

Both the parties were booked under sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace ), 506 (criminal intimidation), 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place ) and 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The verbal duel had ensued between them after Rammi Randhawa allegedly accused Elly Mangat of singing vulgar songs. Both the singers abused each other and put their audio and video recordings on social media.