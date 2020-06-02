Mohali: Six held with 3.5 kg heroin

The police also recovered two vehicles and Rs 1 lakh drug money from the accused. Express photo. The police also recovered two vehicles and Rs 1 lakh drug money from the accused. Express photo.

The district police Monday arrested six persons including a woman and recovered 3.5 kg heroin worth around Rs 18 crore from them. The police also recovered two vehicles and Rs 1 lakh drug money from the accused. The accused were produced in the court and remanded in three-day police custody.

SP (Detective) Harman Hans said that those arrested were identified as Anjul Sodhi, a resident of Sirsa in Haryana; Parivaar Singh, a resident of Ballomajra village; Ravi Verma, a resident of Sunny Enclave; Dalwinder Singh alias Bittu, a resident of Mansa; Neelu, a resident of Sirsa in Haryana and David, a Nigerian national.

SP Hans added that Anjul Sodhi, Parivaar Singh, Neelu, Ravi and Dalwinder Singh were arrested on May 28 from near Chajjumajra road along with the contraband and a Maruti Swift and Chevrolet cars. The accused were produced in the court and were sent to a six-day police custody.

“During the interrogation, the accused revealed the name of David, who lives in Delhi and has been involved drug smuggling for the past three years. Our team arrested David from Delhi and recovered 2.2 kg heroin from him,” added SP Hans.

Stating further, SP Hans said that Dalwinder Singh has a criminal record as he was booked in two cases of drug smuggling and a cheating case in Mansa. Disclosing about the role of Neelu, SP Hans said that the accused used to take Neelu along with them while going to give the delivery to their clients. He added that the woman did not have any criminal record.

The SP also said that the accused had taken the huge quantity from Delhi as they were wary of travel restrictions and they had planned to supply small quantities of the drugs to their clients in the region.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd