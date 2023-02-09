scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

Equipment, items worth lakhs stolen from Mohali’s Siswan dam

A manual rain gauge, Piezometer’s board, iron grills and 12 batteries were missing from the dam, the police said.

Mohali’s Siswan dam in Punjab. (Source: Chandigarh Bird Club)
Listen to this article
Equipment, items worth lakhs stolen from Mohali’s Siswan dam
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Unidentified thieves stole equipment and items worth lakhs of rupees, including iron grills and a manual rain gauge, from Mohali’s Siswan dam in Punjab this week, the police said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of February 6 and 7 and the police registered a case on Thursday. The thieves have not been identified yet, the police said.

According to a complaint filed by Sub-Divisional Officer Prem Chand, a junior engineer posted at the dam reported that a manual rain gauge, 12 batteries and Piezometer’s board were missing from the site. Acting on the complaint, the Mullanpur Garibdas police registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons.

More from Chandigarh

Siswan Dam in Mohali was built to store the rainwater that comes from the Shivalik ranges. It is then used for irrigation purposes. The scenic location of the dam saw the area being developed as a tourist hotspot during the previous Congress government.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
Reading RBI’s policy review
Reading RBI’s policy review
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 12:20 IST
Next Story

Watch: This video shows birds have better civic sense than most humans

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close