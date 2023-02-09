Equipment, items worth lakhs stolen from Mohali’s Siswan dam

Unidentified thieves stole equipment and items worth lakhs of rupees, including iron grills and a manual rain gauge, from Mohali’s Siswan dam in Punjab this week, the police said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of February 6 and 7 and the police registered a case on Thursday. The thieves have not been identified yet, the police said.

According to a complaint filed by Sub-Divisional Officer Prem Chand, a junior engineer posted at the dam reported that a manual rain gauge, 12 batteries and Piezometer’s board were missing from the site. Acting on the complaint, the Mullanpur Garibdas police registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons.

Siswan Dam in Mohali was built to store the rainwater that comes from the Shivalik ranges. It is then used for irrigation purposes. The scenic location of the dam saw the area being developed as a tourist hotspot during the previous Congress government.