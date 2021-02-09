Mohali: Shrinking parking space remains a sore spot for residents

Older areas of the city consisting Phase I, Phase VI, Phase-IV, Phase II and Sector 70 are the worst affected areas. (Representational Image)

Increasing shortage of parking space is turning out to be a major issue in the city with the increasing population. In the past few years, people have been fighting with their neighbours over parking-related issues.

In 2013, Amanpreet Singh, advocate, was shot dead outside his residence in Phase 3A due to a parking-related issue.

An increasing number of unauthorised paying guest houses in the city has further increased parking-related issues in the city. When the first house came up in 2015, shrinking parking space was already a prominent issue. The authorities tried to reach a solution, but the issue remains.

Older areas of the city consisting Phase I, Phase VI, Phase-IV, Phase II and Sector 70 are the worst affected areas. Cars in these areas can be seen parked on the internal roads becoming a common cause of traffic jams and arguments.

Former SAD councillor, Gurmukh Singh Sohal, was the first councillor to write to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) about installing paver blocks in the six-feet space between trees and installing railings outside the city parks in 2012.

“The pilot project was started from Phase IV and it was successful. Later on it was implemented in the entire city, with this idea, the problem was solved to some extent, but it persists and is among the biggest problems the city is facing nowadays,” Sohal said.

Pavitter Pal Singh Virdi, President of Mohali Consumer Protection Forum, who fought against the illegal PG menace, said that hundreds of illegal PGs that are being operated in the city add to the shrinking space issue.

“The landlords are not following guidelines. Many paying guests have their own vehicles, and they occupy the parking space. It is a big issue of the city,” Virdi added.