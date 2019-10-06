Chandigarh showroom collapse: Construction illegal, civic body had sent notice to owner

THE UNDER construction building of a showroom which collapsed on Friday evening was allegedly constructed without taking any permission from the Municipal Council (MC), revealed an MC official. The MC had also issued a notice to the building owner two weeks ago.

Advertising

Municipal Engineer (ME) Mukesh Rai said that the owner of the showroom, Makhan Bansal, had not taken any permission for the construction work. He added that they will take the action against the building owner as well.

Replying to a question about the possible actions that could be taken for violating the bylaws, he said that the property could be resumed in case of the building violations.

An official told Chandigarh Newsline that the MC granted permission for the construction of a showroom in an area of 1800 square feet area, but the building owner was trying to extend the area by carrying out construction on the third floor, which is illegal. “Yes, it was illegal construction. We will find out what action should be taken against the building owner,” the officer added.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the police are yet to arrest the accused contractor, Rahul Kumar, who was booked on Friday under sections 268 (Public nuisance ), 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings ) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of other ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Dhakoli Police Station.

The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case Sub-Inspector Arshdeep Sharma said that preliminary investigation suggested that Rahul Kumar was using sub-standard material due to which the showroom’s building collapsed. He added that they were also in the process of checking the MC record, and in case the building owner was found violating the norms, action will also be taken against him.

The condition of three labourers who were injured in the incident on Friday, was stated to be normal.

The work of illegal constructions go on unnoticed in Zirakpur. Mukesh Rai said that some people used to carry out construction during the night or on off days to avoid checking by the MC staff. When asked about why the MC did not check the buildings on regular basis, Rai said that they will check the buildings and take action against the violators.