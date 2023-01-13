Two shopkeepers in Punjab’s Mohali booked for selling Chinese kite strings

The Punjab Police Friday arrested two people in separate cases for selling the banned razor-sharp Chinese kite strings in the state.

According to the police, one of the arrested identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Adarsh Nagar in Nayagaon, was selling the kite strings, laced with finely crushed glass, at his shop, while another identified as Navneet Kumar was selling the banned item in his shop at Lalru town. Both men were later released on bail.

The Punjab government in November last year banned the Chinese strings for kite-flying following the death of a youngster who got entangled in the glass-coated string in the Ropar district.

The police have booked the men under Section 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) and Section 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).