Mohali: Shelter refuses to take more cows, Municipal Corporation drive hits roadblock

The Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) drive to make the city stray cattle-free has hit a roadblock as the management of the cow shelter in Industrial Area, Phase 1, has refused to take more animals as it is “overcrowded’.

The management has said that they have a capacity of keeping 300 cows at the shelter, but at present, there are 1,100 animals.

The management has alleged that they had asked the MC to shift the cows to Lalru cow shelter, which has more capacity, but the civic body was not listening to them. “There are around 1,100 cows at the shelter, but it has a capacity of keeping only 300. This way, the cows will be suffocated. We are also facing a problem in providing them fodder. The MC employees leave the cows at the shelter house and we have to accommodate them out of compulsion,” said Pardeep Sharma, a member of the management.

The MC is now considering the option to shift the cows to Lalru. The city is already struggling with stray cattle menace. The stray animals are also a reason for many road accidents in the city.

A bike rider was killed after hitting a stray cattle in Phase 7 around three months ago. MC Assistant Commissioner Sarbjeet Singh has said that the matter is in their notice and they are making arrangements for shifting the cows to the Lalru shelter.

The issue of stray cattle has rocked the MC House meeting on many occasions. To take action against those who leave the animals on the city roads, the MC has also decided to impose a fine of Rs 20,000 in the last house meeting, held on September 5.

