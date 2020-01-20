Chandigarh: Sewage water released into SYL washes away road near Kharar

he canal was breached on Saturday, following which the water current washed away the road disconnecting the link of more than a dozen villages with Kharar.(Express Archives/Representational) he canal was breached on Saturday, following which the water current washed away the road disconnecting the link of more than a dozen villages with Kharar.(Express Archives/Representational)

THE NEGLIGENCE on the part of Kharar Municipal Council (MC) has left hundreds of residents and commuters in the lurch after the SYL canal, which was filled with sewage water, was breached at Malikpur village near Kharar. The canal was breached on Saturday, following which the water current washed away the road disconnecting the link of more than a dozen villages with Kharar. The administration could not repair the road on Sunday as well.

The residents of nearby villages who gathered at the spot where the breach occurred said that they had been asking the administration and the MC not to release sewage water into the SYL canal as it could create problems for the residents. The villagers alleged that the MC did not listen to them and kept releasing the sewage water.

The sarpanch of Malikpur village, Harbans Lal, said that in the last few months, the sewage water kept accumulating in the canal and the water level was more than 35 feet and it was overflowing at many places.

“The water started overflowing from the canal and submerged the vegetation nearby. We kept telling the administration but to no avail. The water was stinking which added to our woes. On Saturday a team of MC had come to make an opening for the water through the pipes so that the water could flow to the other side of the canal but due to the volume of the water, it washed away the bridge and a large portion of the road,” Harbans Lal said.

Jaswinder Singh, sarpanch of nearby Madanheri village, said that due to the stink their life had become miserable. He added that due to washing away of the bridge and a portion of the road more than a dozen villages were cut off from Kharar.

“People who would go to Bassi Pathana or Fatehgarh Sahib used to take the road as it was easy for them. With the breach in the canal, the road was washed away and the link with Kharar was lost. We want to get this road repaired as soon as possible,” Jaswinder said.

Piara Singh, a resident of Malikpur village, said that it was illegal to put sewage water into SYL. He added it is unsafe for the nearby villages as well.

Kharar’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate Himanshu Jain was not available for comment.

