Mohali sets a new Covid record, vaccinates 26,000 people above its population

Mohali administration said on Thursday that the district health department has administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to at least 26,000 people over and above its total adult population.

Giving details, a government spokesperson said that the total adult population of the district is 7,46,119– as per the population growth estimates made by the Mohali Health department and added to the 2011 census data. The district had completed vaccinating the same number of people by Tuesday and by Thursday, they had administered the first dose to 7,73,442 people, achieving 103.66 per cent vaccination.

This vaccination data includes the details uploaded on CoWin and Cova App. The Department of Governance Reforms is in the process of migrating the data and on completion, the stats will be visible on the CoWin app.

“Mohali has created a record of sorts and is the first district in the state to administer vaccine to people over and above its population,” said Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. He applauded the efforts of the doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other officials who made the feat possible.

The Health Minister also said that as per information received till now, Mohali is most likely the second city in the country after Indore to have achieved the feat.

“We are proud to have administered vaccination to a sizeable number of eligible population of our district and to those belonging to the Tricity; aiming to successfully fight Covid-19, we tried covering every eligible person who approached our vaccination centers,” said Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan, adding that they will administer the second dose of vaccination with the same zeal to promote herd immunity.