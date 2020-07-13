Mohali sees highest one-day spike of 26 cases, 10 test positive in UT

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said six cases were reported from Kurali, three each from Nayagaon, Dhakoli and Zirakpur, eight from Kharar, two from Sohana, two from Jhanjeri, and one case from Sector 97 in Mohali. (Representational) Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said six cases were reported from Kurali, three each from Nayagaon, Dhakoli and Zirakpur, eight from Kharar, two from Sohana, two from Jhanjeri, and one case from Sector 97 in Mohali. (Representational)

The district saw the highest single-day spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, after 26 positive cases were reported on Sunday. The positive cases also include a PGIMER employee. Majority of the cases were the contacts of already positive cases. With the new cases, the district tally is now at 392, with 114 active cases.

The fresh cases include five members of a family who came to attend a wedding at Nayagaon. The family had come from Himachal Pradesh to attend the wedding of a woman PGI employee. Employee’s mother, brother and her friend tested positive for the disease.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said six cases were reported from Kurali, three each from Nayagaon, Dhakoli and Zirakpur, eight from Kharar, two from Sohana, two from Jhanjeri, and one case from Sector 97 in Mohali.

The Civil Surgeon said that majority of the cases were contacts of already positive cases and added that the cases in Kharar, Kurali and Zirakpur were the close contacts of already positive cases.

Dr Singh said that the surge in cases is due to the increased sampling. “With more sampling, the number of cases will increase. But till now majority of the cases were the contacts of the positive cases. The number of cases at flu corners is low,” he added.

10 test positive in Chandigarh, tally at 134

As many as ten more UT residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total tally of patients in the city up to 559, with 134 active cases.

The ten patients who tested positive on Sunday include a chemist who lives in Sector 19. The chemist has four family contacts and four workplace contacts, all of whom are asymptomatic. A shopkeeper from Sector 32 also tested positive. He has four family members and seven family contacts living in the same building, all of whom are asymptomatic. Apart from this, four members of a family residing in Sector 45 also tested positive. Furthermore, a resident from Sector 7, two from Sector 21, and one from Sector 63 also tested positive.

Meanwhile, four patients who are in home isolation completed their quarantine period and were deemed as ‘recovered,’

4 PGIMER staffers tested positive

Four staff members from PGIMER also tested positive on Sunday. These staff members are residents of Panchkula and Mohali and have not been counted in the Chandigarh bulletin. These include a staffer from the department of histopathology, and parasitology. Apart from this, a staff member posted in the blood bank and another in the engineering department also tested positive. Six staffers from histopathology, ten from the engineering department and two from pathology have been home quarantined, since they were in contact with the diagnosed staff members.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.