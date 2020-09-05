Mohali sees 4 deaths, highest single-day surge of 272 cases

Mohali city recorded its highest single-day surge on Friday. The region has been recording increasing number of Covid-19 cases for the past one month. (Representational)

Mohali district saw its highest single-day surge in Covid-19 cases, as 272 fresh cases were reported on Friday. The district’s tally of cases stood at 4,495, with 2,058 active cases. Meanwhile, four more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 94.

As many as 82 patients recovered from Covid-19 infection and were discharged from the hospital. Till now, 2,343 patients have been cured in the Mohali.

The district administration spokesperson said that a 38-year-old man from Phase-3B2, who was also suffering from co-morbidities including diabetes, succumbed to Covid-19 infection. The victim breathed his last at Gian Sagar Hospital.

Another death was reported from Baltana, where a 58-year-old man died. He was admitted at PGIMER, Chandigarh and had co-morbidities. A 63-year-old woman from Sector 114, who also had co-morbidities including diabetes, died at Mayo Hospital. A a 52-year-old woman from Shahimajra village, who was hypertensive and was admitted at PGIMER, also succumbed to coronavirus.

The spokesperson informed that 93 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), 34 from Kharar, 59 from Gharuan, 56 from Dhakoli, 18 from Derabassi, six from Boothgarh, four from Lalru and two from Banur.

4,468 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive

Chandigarh: The UT on Friday reported 203 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus and five deaths. The total tally of cases in Chandigarh reached 5,268 with 2,092 active cases and 68 deaths. While 155 tested positive by RT-PCR, 48 positive cases by Rapid-Antigen tests were also reported, with the total number of patients tested being 33,572. As many as 222 people were also discharged from various facilities.

The UT has so far reported a total of 68 deaths, including the five deaths reported Friday. An 80-year-old man, resident of Sector 19, a patient of coronary artery disease, triple vessel disease, chronic kidney injury, Type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, tested positive and passed away at PGIMER on September 2. A 72-year-old male, resident of Sector 52, a known case of coronary artery disease, diabetes mellitus and hypertension, tested positive and passed away at PGIMER on September 4. A 72-year-old man, resident of Raipur Khurd, had a history of hypertension and Bell ’s palsy, and a 51-year-old woman, resident of Sector 32, a known case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypothyroidism died at GMCH-32 on September 4. A 36-year-old man, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony expired due to refractory shock sepsis and viral pneumonia at GMCH-32 on September 2.

As per the latest data, 4,468 out of every 10 lakh people in the city have tested positive. The active ratio is 39.7 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 40 are currently infected. ENS

Panchkula: Infant among 200 new cases, 1 death

Panchkula: The district reported one Covid-related death and 200 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

A 90-year-old woman, resident of Sector 21, who was also suffering from diabetes, succumbed to the disease Friday. The death toll in the district stood at 25. Out of the 200 new cases reported Friday, 127 hail from the district and no information was provided regarding the remaining 77 people who also tested positive. No information was provided on the patients from the neighbouring districts and those who are yet to be traced by the health authorities.

A 16-month-old boy also tested positive for Covid-19 infection. Remaining persistent as Covid-19 hotspots, as many as 30 cases were reported from Pinjore, 13 from Raipurrani and 13 from Kalka. In urban areas, 13 positive cases were reported from Sector 15. Cases were also reported from other sectors and rural areas. The tally of cases reached 2,799, with an added 814 patients from other districts. Following a comparison of the bulletins released Thursday and Friday, it is estimated that 73 patients hail from the neighbouring districts and four may have remained untraced.

The active cases tally stood at 1,054, while 1,720 patients have been cured and discharged as yet. The district has sampled 41,347 people for Covid-19 so far. ENS

