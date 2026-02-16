Shivratri stabbing in Phase 11: 27-year-old dies during treatment, family protest over medical negligence

Police have registered a case against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of Sunpreet Singh. (File Photo)

A 27-year-old who was stabbed during a late-night altercation in Sector 65 of Mohali succumbed to his injuries on Monday during treatment. The deceased has been identified as Gursev Singh Bhangu, alias Shagan Bhangu (27).

According to police, the incident occurred around 1.30 am on the night of February 13/14 when the victim was returning after offering prayers on the occasion of Shivratri at Laxmi Narayan Temple. Outside the temple, a group of migrant youths were allegedly fighting among themselves. When Gursev intervened and asked them to move aside, an argument broke out and the attackers stabbed him in the chest and abdomen with a sharp weapon (kirch).