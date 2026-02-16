Shivratri stabbing in Phase 11: 27-year-old dies during treatment, family protest over medical negligence

The victim’s family staged a protest outside the hospital, accusing it of delaying treatment for nearly two hours. They alleged that doctors did not treat him on time and issued a bill of Rs 12 lakh.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMohaliFeb 16, 2026 07:34 PM IST
A 27-year-old who was stabbed during a late-night altercation in Sector 65 of Mohali succumbed to his injuries on Monday during treatment. The deceased has been identified as Gursev Singh Bhangu, alias Shagan Bhangu (27).

According to police, the incident occurred around 1.30 am on the night of February 13/14 when the victim was returning after offering prayers on the occasion of Shivratri at Laxmi Narayan Temple. Outside the temple, a group of migrant youths were allegedly fighting among themselves. When Gursev intervened and asked them to move aside, an argument broke out and the attackers stabbed him in the chest and abdomen with a sharp weapon (kirch).

He was rushed in critical condition to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he died during treatment on Monday. The victim, originally from Tohana in Haryana, was living with his aunt in Sector 65 (Phase 11), Mohali, and ran an immigration consultancy named Elysian Consultancy. He was the only son of his parents.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of Sunpreet Singh. Around 15–20 suspects were reportedly seen fleeing in CCTV footage.

The victim’s family staged a protest outside the hospital, accusing it of delaying treatment for nearly two hours. They alleged that doctors did not treat him on time and issued a bill of Rs 12 lakh. The family also refused to allow the postmortem until the attackers are arrested.

Security around the hospital was already tight as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted there.

Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans reached the scene and assured the family of strict action. He said the case was initially registered as an attempt to murder, but murder charges were added after the victim’s death.

Police have rounded up five suspects, identified the accused, and seized a motorcycle from the scene. The SSP stated that a board-monitored postmortem will determine the exact cause of death, and if any medical negligence is found, further action will be taken.

