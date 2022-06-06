Mohali: Second phase of door-to-door vaccination drive starts from today

The district health department is all set to start the second phase of ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ – a door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination drive – on June 6.

Providing details about the campaign’s procedure, Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and District Immunisation Officer Dr Girish Dogra said that health workers in the district would go door to door to counsel, mobilise and vaccinate beneficiaries who either did not get the second dose to ensure that they are protected against the virus.

The purpose behind starting the second phase is to accelerate coverage of the Covid-19 vaccination within the 12-18 years age group and cover those who are yet to get their second or precautionary dose, they said.

Officials said that healthcare workers will ensure that every beneficiary is vaccinated and those who are yet to take the third dose will be encouraged to do so.

“Many people are still reluctant to get the second or precaution dose…health workers will explain the benefits of vaccination and convince them to get vaccinated,” she said.

Dr Kaur also asked the public to contact the health department’s helpline 104 if they need expert advice regarding Covid-19 vaccination.