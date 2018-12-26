Mohali: Saheedi Jor Mel begins today, tight security arrangements in place

As many as 3,000 police personnel have been deputed and 300 Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras installed at sensitive points in Fatehgarh Sahib in view of three-day Saheedi Jor Mel, which will start from December 26.

Fatehgarh Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police Alka Meena said that the district police had launched a mobile App ‘Shaheedi Sabha-2018’, which would help devotees get all sort of information such as parking places, medical facilities, first aid posts, temporary bus stands, alternative routes during heavy rush, information booths, observation posts, inquiry centres and important sites. Besides, it will also facilitate to lodge complaints regarding missing persons and belongings.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shiv Dular Singh Bhullar said that four night shelters were set up for the devotees in the town at Baba Banda Singh Bahadar Engineering College, Shri Guru Granth Sahib World University, K V School, Bassi Road, and in front of District Administrative Complex.

“For the first time shelter homes for the devotees have been set up at different locations for providing accomodation free of cost. Medical facilities will be available round the clock, 14 ambulances will be kept on emergency duty, besides 24-hour power supply and clean drinking water, 300 temporary and 15 mobile toilet facilities. No one will be allowed to use loudspeakers to attract devotees at langar sites to avoid noise pollution,” he said.

The DC disclosed that historical play Sirhind Di Deewar will be staged on Decemeber 27 and 28, apart from the

play Main Tera Banda at Aam Khas Bagh.