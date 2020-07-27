Mohali civic body: SAD to approach court in case of unsatisfactory delimitation of wards

At present the civic body has 50 wards. While some wards had bigger areas, other few had very small areas which include areas like Phase V, Phase VII and Phase XI. (Representational) At present the civic body has 50 wards. While some wards had bigger areas, other few had very small areas which include areas like Phase V, Phase VII and Phase XI. (Representational)

With Punjab government’s decision on the delimitation of wards within the limits of the Municipal Corporation (MC), SAD councillors came out against the move and have also decided to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Punjab Local Bodies department also clarified that no new area will be included within the MC’s jurisdiction.

Former SAD Councillor, Sukhdev Singh Patwari, said that they are against the delimitation of wards, stating the move has a political motive behind it. He added that the delimitation process should be undertaken by the Election Commission and not by the MC Commissioner.

“If there is be any disparity in the delimitation process, I will go to the High Court. It is only being done for a political purpose,” Sukhdev Singh Patwari added.

Meanwhile, former Congress councillor, K S Bedi, said that the delimitation process was necessary, as the previous SAD-BJP government had carved out the wards according to their wish to facilitate their own candidates. He added that there were wards where the delimitation process was necessary.

“There was a need of delimitation and nobody must have a problem with it. It is being done by the government, by following the due process ,” he added.

This time 50 per cent of the seats have also been reserved for women candidates. Out of the 50, 25 will be women candidates. The MC House, during its last tenure, had 18 women councillors.

The state government had announced that the elections for the civic body will be held in October.

