Mohali SAD leader, biker killed in mishap, councillor injured

Mohali’s SAD (Urban) president Balwinder Kumbra, 63, died, while his Councillor wife Rajinder Kaur sustained serious injuries when the car, in which they were going to Ambala, collided with a motorcycle after turning turtle on National Highway near Lalru Thursday evening. The motorcyclist identified as Ambala-resident Shakti Singh, 22, also died in the mishap.

Kumbra’s driver Tarsem Singh sustained grievous injuries. Later in the evening, Tarsem was booked for rash and negligent driving causing death, on a complaint lodged by Shakti’s father Malkit Singh.

Kaur was first rushed to Derabassi Civil Hospital, from where she was taken to Fortis hospital by her relatives. Tarsem was shifted to GMCH-32 in Chandigarh.

According to the police, Shakti, who ran a mobile phone shop in Ambala, had come to Lalru this evening to meet a friend. He was going back home when the accident took place.

Inspector Dalbir Singh, Station House Officer of Lalru Police Station, said the accident took place around 4.30 pm. “While Kumbra was sitting in front, Kaur was at the rear seat of the Toyota Fortuner. As per eyewitnesses, a right-side tyre of the car burst and the driver lost control over it.The heavy SUV flipped in air twice, hit a roadside grill and fell on service lane on the highway. Shakti was on his motorbike and the uncontrolled SUV rammed into him. He was not wearing helmet and sustained grievous head injuries. Police was informed by bystanders. The injured were rushed to Derabassi Civil Hospital, where Kumbra and Shakti were declared dead on arrival. The other two injured were referred to hospitals in Chandigarh and Mohali,” he said.

Soon after the news of accident spread, local SAD leaders, including Derabassi MLA N K Sharma, and party workers reached the civil hospital.

The bodies are kept at Derabassi Civil Hospital where post-mortem will be conducted Friday. Kumbra is survived by a son and daughter. His son stays with him, while his daughter is married and settled in Canada.