‘Sacrilege’ incident in Mohali: FIR lodged after torn pages of prayer book found scattered on Airport Road

Tension gripped Airport Road near Sohana in Punjab’s Mohali late Tuesday night following an alleged sacrilege incident in which torn pages of the Gutka Sahib were found scattered along a 700-800-metre stretch between Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan and Gurdwara Mata Sundri Ji. The Gutka Sahib is a Sikh prayer book containing selected daily hymns from the Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

According to the police, a sewadar at a gurdwara first noticed the scattered pages around 11 pm, after which residents gathered at the spot in large numbers, launched a protest, blocked Airport Road, and began searching the area. The scattered angs (holy pages of scripture) were later collected and wrapped in siropas (robes of honour).

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harsimran Singh Bal, along with police personnel, reached the spot and initiated an inquiry. Police officials said CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned and assured that the accused would be identified and arrested soon.

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Locals said that they suspected that the Gutka Sahibs kept at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan may have been taken away and desecrated at the site. They also expressed apprehension that the act was pre-planned, pointing out that the torn pages were found scattered over a considerable distance.

“This is a very sensitive matter, and the police are taking all efforts to apprehend the accused,” Dilpreet Singh, Superintendent of Police, City, Mohali, said. “As of now, the First Information Report has been registered under the existing legal provisions.”

BJP leader Sanjeev Vashisht, who also reached the spot, demanded immediate arrests and strict action against those responsible. He said such incidents were rare even during Punjab’s turbulent past and warned that repeated occurrences could harm communal harmony.

The protesting residents demanded a high-level probe into the incident and sought stringent punishment for the accused under relevant laws.

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Simar Shergill, Station House Officer (SHO), Sohana, said that CCTV footage and other evidence were being examined, and the investigation was underway.

“It’s a conspiracy to disturb the peace in Punjab,” SAS Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh said on Wednesday, warning that the accused would face the strictest punishment.