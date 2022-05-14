Mohali RPG attack: Day after, man who recced, accompanied attackers secured parole extension from HC

A 33-year-old man, who Punjab Police has accused of carrying out the RPG attack on their Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali on Monday (May 9) was out on parole in a murder case and was supposed to return to jail on May 10. Charhat Singh, however, filed a petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking extension of parole on medical grounds stating that he had loss of vision in one eye.

On May 10, a Division bench of Justices Augustine George Masih and Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi of the Punjab and Haryana High Court had extended the Charhat ‘s parole till May 13 (Friday). Charhat had been serving life sentence in a murder case registered against him at Khemkaran police station on March 9, 2015.

The case again came up for hearing on Friday and was adjourned for May 17.

“Charhat Singh and two more who had come from outside had executed the attack,” DGP VK Bhawra Friday said while announcing the breakthrough in the case.

Charhat Singh had provided hideouts to two attackers before handing them over to another accused Nishan Singh who had arranged their stay at the residence of Kanwarjit Bath and Baljit Kaur in Amritsar from April 27 to May 7.

“Charhat Singh and Jagdeep Singh Kang, a Mohali resident, visited the area during the day time on May 9,” DGP said.

Nishan, Kanwarjit, Baljit, and Jagdeep are among the six accused arrested in the case.

Charhat, a resident of Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran, through his counsel Karanjeet Singh Brar had filed the petition in HC stating that “there is loss of vision” in his left eye, following which he approached Ophthalmology department of the PGI and was given May 18 as the date to undergo an operation.

While extending the parole and fixing May 13 as next date of hearing, the high court noted that, “Let the factual aspects as pointed out in the present petition be verified by the learned state counsel.”

Charhat’s counsel, when contacted, said, “The AG office filed its reply today.” Brar said he was not aware if Charhat was wanted by Punjab Police in Mohali RPG attack case. “I am learning about it from you,” he added.

Charhat and his associates were convicted for the murder of a shopkeeper Shashi Kapoor, in March 2015. Earlier, he and his associates were booked in a case of attempt to murder in January 2015 for firing gunshots with an intention to kill Kapoor.