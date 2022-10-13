scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Key accused in Mohali RPG attack arrested from Mumbai

Charat Singh is alleged to have ‘initially received the two perpetrators of the attack and provided them with hideouts and other logistic support in Amritsar’.

Broken windows at the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters in Mohali after the attack. (Express)

The Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), on Thursday morning arrested Charat Singh, a key accused in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9, from Mumbai.

In a tweet, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, “In a major breakthrough #PunjabPolice, in a Joint Operation with Central Agency & ATS Maharashtra, has apprehended Charat Singh, main accused in #RPG attack at Intel HQs #Mohali, #Punjab from #Mumbai today morning.”

The DGP further tweeted, “He is key operative & associate of #Canada-based #BKI terrorist Lakhbir Singh @ Landa. @PunjabPoliceInd will strive to make the state crime-free as per vision of CM @BhagwantMann.”

Charat, 33, a resident of Mehadipur village in Tarn Taran district, is alleged to have “initially received the two perpetrators of the attack and provided them with hideouts and other logistic support in Amritsar”. Charat is serving a life sentence in a murder case registered at Khemkaran police station and was out on parole at the time of the RPG attack.

According to the Punjab police, the attack was jointly carried out by an “axis of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)and gangsters with the backing of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)”.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 12:18:00 pm
